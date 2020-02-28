Shashank Khaitan’s Birthday Bash: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor and Other Celebs Spotted at the Director’s Residence (View Pics and Videos)

Celebs At Shashank Khaitan’s Birthday Bash (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the night of February 27, there were many celebs who were spotted paying a visit at director-producer Shashank Khaitan’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Khaitan is one of the most popular filmmakers of Bollywood. Since a very young age he was interested in watching movies and by the age of 17 he decided to make a career in the glamorous world of showbiz. To break into the film industry, he joined the Whistling Woods International Institute in Mumbai. In the initial phase of his career, Khaitan worked as an assistant director for the films Black & White and Yuvvraaj. Varun Dhawan's War Drama, Rannbhoomi, is NOT Shelved, Confirms Director Shashank Khaitan.

It was in the year 2014 that Shashank Khaitan made his directorial debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak were the next two films helmed by him. In 2019 he made his debut as a producer and produced the films Good Newwz and the recent released, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. Talking about why the leading celebs of B-town were seen at Khaitan’s residence, it was to celebrate his birthday. Varun with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Kapoor siblings Arjun and Janhvi, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit Malhotra and many others were seen at the party. Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Mr Lele to Go On Floors in March 2020.

Shashank Khaitan’s Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohitsaraiya (@rohitsaraiyaofficial) on Feb 27, 2020 at 1:24pm PST

Karan Johar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Feb 27, 2020 at 6:59pm PST

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Feb 27, 2020 at 9:52am PST

Apoorva Mehta With His Wife

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Feb 27, 2020 at 9:54am PST

Aparshakti Khurana, Punit Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Feb 27, 2020 at 10:09am PST

Arjun Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Feb 27, 2020 at 6:59pm PST

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Jaanvi Dhawan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Feb 27, 2020 at 9:46am PST

On the work front, Shashank Khaitan’s next project is Mr Lele, which he’ll be directing. The film starring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead is scheduled to be released in January 2021. Here’s wishing Shashank Khaitan a great birthday and fab year ahead!