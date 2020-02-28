Shashank Khaitan’s Birthday Bash: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor and Other Celebs Spotted at the Director’s Residence (View Pics and Videos)

On the night of February 27, there were many celebs who were spotted paying a visit at director-producer Shashank Khaitan’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Khaitan is one of the most popular filmmakers of Bollywood. Since a very young age he was interested in watching movies and by the age of 17 he decided to make a career in the glamorous world of showbiz. To break into the film industry, he joined the Whistling Woods International Institute in Mumbai. In the initial phase of his career, Khaitan worked as an assistant director for the films Black & White and Yuvvraaj. Varun Dhawan's War Drama, Rannbhoomi, is NOT Shelved, Confirms Director Shashank Khaitan.
It was in the year 2014 that Shashank Khaitan made his directorial debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak were the next two films helmed by him. In 2019 he made his debut as a producer and produced the films Good Newwz and the recent released, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. Talking about why the leading celebs of B-town were seen at Khaitan’s residence, it was to celebrate his birthday. Varun with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Kapoor siblings Arjun and Janhvi, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit Malhotra and many others were seen at the party. Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Mr Lele to Go On Floors in March 2020.
Shashank Khaitan’s Birthday Celebration
Karan Johar
Janhvi Kapoor
Apoorva Mehta With His Wife
Aparshakti Khurana, Punit Malhotra
Arjun Kapoor
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Jaanvi Dhawan
On the work front, Shashank Khaitan’s next project is Mr Lele, which he’ll be directing. The film starring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead is scheduled to be released in January 2021. Here’s wishing Shashank Khaitan a great birthday and fab year ahead!