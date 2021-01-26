India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021. On this day, in the year 1950, our constitution came into force. The occasion marks a public holiday across the country and is celebrated with a lot of fervour. Even many filmy stars took to their social media and wished fans on the auspicious day. However, it was Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Taapsee Pannu's Republic Day wishes that created chaos on the micro-blogging site. Reason: both the stars posted a misinformed tweet with regards to the day and so are trolled online. Happy Republic Day 2021! Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Jr NTR Wish Fellow Citizens On Social Media.

While Shilpa wished 'Happy Independence Day' on January 26, on the other hand, Taapsee went 71st instead of 72nd while extending heartfelt wish on Republic Day. Of course, it was a mistake from the stars end, which is now even rectified, but netizens definitely got a chance to slam them for their wrong tweets. Here are some of the Twitter reactions below: Happy Republic Day 2021: Ankita Lokhande, Surbhi Chandna and Other TV Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes.

The Caption Is LIT!

Facts!

Independence Day - Swatantrata Divas 15th August 1947 Republic Day - Ganatantra Divas 26 th January 1950#ShilpaShetty and her tribe — Just B (@JustPunforfun) January 26, 2021

Lol!

Really?

5 saal ke baccho ko bhi PTA hai aj republic day hai in sb ko baccho se shikha na cahiye — दीपाली पंडित (@DeepaliPandit9) January 26, 2021

ROFL!

#DadlaniFacts 'chura k dil mera goriya chali' was sung by shilpa shetty on our 72th swatantrata divas #shilpashetty — DWEEPESH SINGH (@DweepeshSingh) January 26, 2021

OKAY!

इनको देश से मतलब हो तब ना सही जानकारी होगी वो तो बस हमसबको देख चलने का प्रयास किया जा रहा 👎😂 — 🚩🚩🇮निशु मौर्य🇮🇳 🚩🚩 (@MouryaNishu) January 26, 2021

Well, we totally agree that it must be a mistake, typo or etc by the ladies, but the harm was already done and Twitterverse was quick to notice the error. Workwise, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback on the silver screen with Hungama 2 whereas Taapsee had recently posted from the last day of shoot from Rashmi Rocket. Stay tuned!

