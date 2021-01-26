Republic Day marks the adoption of the Constitution by India that came into effect on January 26, 1950. Today, it’s the 72nd anniversary of the country’s Republic Day. Every year the event is celebrated with great zeal across the country. Various events are conducted honouring this day. The grand parade that takes place in the capital is watched by everyone with great pride. This year the parade would have a shorter route, events have been reduced, no chief guest, limited spectators and so on, and this is all due to the coronavirus pandemic. Republic Day 2021 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Piyush Goyal, Amit Shah & Others Greet People on India's 72nd Ganatantra Diwas.

India will celebrate 72nd Republic Day, but it would be a low-key affair considering the safety of fellow citizens owing to coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped commoners, celebs, politicians, sports personalities and others to celebrate the occasion on social media. There are several who have wished the countrymen with patriotic posts. Celebs of Indian Cinema such as Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Malayalam Cinema actor Mohanlal, Tollywood star Jr NTR and many others have wished fans on social media on the occasion of Republic Day. Let’s take look at the posts shared by these celebs. Republic Day 2021 Messages and WhatsApp Stickers: Gantantra Diwas Wishes, Telegram Greetings, Signal HD Images and Facebook Quotes to Send on January 26.

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3794 - 26th January .. Republic Day 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 Happiness peace prosperity and .. be safe .. be protected pic.twitter.com/EWRLN0OMXJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 25, 2021

Mohanlal

Jr NTR

Let us cherish and celebrate the spirit of the Republic! Happy 72nd Republic Day. గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2021

Diljit Dosanjh

Taapsee Pannu

On 72nd Republic Day here’s wishing and hoping that we all read and understand our constitution as much as we celebrate it. Will help us be more patriotic than what we actually are. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #HappyRepublicDay2021 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 26, 2021

Suniel Shetty

Adivi Sesh

Was honoured to celebrate #RepublicDay with the amazing #CRPF amazing to hear the real stories of Gallantry Medal winners and listen to stories of heroism and sacrifice. We got to laugh, feel, think and even dance!. I was even presented with a CRPF uniform! pic.twitter.com/BdA08WS9BH — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) January 26, 2021

Sharwanand

#RepublicDay wishes to one and all 🇮🇳❤️ — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) January 26, 2021

Madhur Bhandarkar

May our Country always hold a prestigious position on the map of the world.⁰Let us come together to celebrate the making of India. ⁰Happy Republic Day. 🇮🇳🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/F8qkO7x629 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 26, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind wished everyone on Republic Day. He mentioned in his speech, “Greetings to all of you on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day of the world’s largest and most vibrant democracy. In this land of ours, enriched by diversity, with many festivals, our national festivals are celebrated by everyone with great patriotic fervour.” PM Narendra Modi shared a post on Twitter that read, “Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!”

