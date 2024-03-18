Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was recently seen in the film Sukhee, gives a fitness mantra. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself doing one-leg squat on a bench. In the video, Shilpa can be seen wearing gym wear and pulling off the balancing act while fully focused. The actress wrote in the caption: “Give me any ‘RAMP, and I will make it my OWN. Sab Balance ka khel hai ! A great Leg workout in style.” Sukhee: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Fun Entertainer to Release in Theatres on September 22; Check Out Film's New Poster!.

Shilpa further mentioned, “It took me a couple of tries to get the whole drill, but it’s challenging and works the quads and glutes. Try it out and tag me. Let’s see how many can complete it.” Earlier, the actress rocked the emerald colour with her latest outfit. She sported an emerald-coloured outfit, paired with a cream-coloured shroud with floral patterns. Shilpa Shetty Oozes Glamour in Emerald Green Bralette and Maxi Skirt Paired With a Classy Cape for Her ‘Roman Holiday’ Look (View Pics).

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for ‘Super Deluxe’ took to the comments section and lauded Shilpa’s choice of outfit. She wrote, “Wow”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is gearing up for the Kannada movie KD - The Devil which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Jisshu Sengupta.

