Mommy Shilpa Shetty Kundra Gets the Sweetest Note from Son Viaan on Mother’s Day 2020!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra with her children (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra have two adorable munchkins – Viaan and Samisha. Besides an amazing actress, she has been a doting mother too. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always ensured to spend quality time with her family. The videos and pictures that she keeps sharing on Instagram are enough to prove. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, she has not only wished all the moms but Shilpa is also grateful to be a mother to her lovely children. She has shared a video and in that you’ll also see a note written by son Viaan for her. Mother’s Day 2020: Anushka Sharma Expresses Her Love for Her Mom and Mom-In-Law with This Beautiful Pic!

Viaan Raj Kundra has written a sweet note for his mommy Shilpa Shetty Kundra on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The note reads, “Dear Mom, firstly thank you for being so supportive and inspirational in my life. I would like to follow in your footsteps. Please can you tell me what skills do I need? I would also like to say thank you for the lovely food you cook for me. You are the best mom.” Isn’t the sweetest and the best gift that any mom could receive from her child on the occasion of Mother’s Day?

While sharing the video Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, “Making the decision to have a child - it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body. ” ― Elizabeth Stone. To the two halves of my heart Viaan & Samisha: You both complete me. I love you !Thankyou for choosing me Happy Mother’s Day... to me and to all those amazing mothers out there.” Mother’s Day 2020: Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Shower Love for Their Moms with Throwback Photos and Heart-Warming Messages.

Mother’s Day Special Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on May 9, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT

There are many Bollywood celebs who have wished their mommies by sharing throwback pictures and have written lovely messages for them. Here’s wishing all the mothers around the world a very Happy Mother’s Day!