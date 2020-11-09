Bollywood action star and fitness icon Tiger Shroff stunned fans by doing continuous backflips despite a back injury. Tiger posted a Monday motivation video on Instagram. In the clip, a shirtless Tiger is seen doing continuous backflips in green yoga pants. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Not full speed yet...but not bad for an injured body...#mondaymotivation." Ganapath Part 1: Tiger Shroff Announces His Next Project, Directed by Vikas Bahl, Through an Intriguing Teaser (Watch Video)

Last week, Tiger announced he is gearing up to star in an action film set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era. He had shared a teaser motion poster that goes with the theme of the film, titled "Ganapath" and wrote on Instagram: "This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath -- get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!" Heropanti 2: Tara Sutaria And Tiger Shroff Team Up Once Again After Student Of The Year 2!

Tiger Shroff Pulls Off Series of Backflips

View this post on Instagram Not full speed yet...but not bad for an injured body🥵...#mondaymotivation A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Nov 8, 2020 at 11:07pm PST

The teaser has a dialogue by Tiger that goes: "Jab aapan darta hai nah tab apan bohot marta hai (when I get scared, I bash up a lot)." The action-packed thriller is helmed by director Vikas Bahl, who directed "Queen" and "Super 30" in the past.

