Mumbai, July 6: Sharing an adorable picture with her brother from the childhood, actor Shraddha Kapoor on Monday sent birthday wishes to brother Siddhanth Kapoor with a priceless throwback picture. The 'Street Dancer 3D' star posted the picture on Instagram where she is seen with her brother as they both look into the camera. The picture captures the utter innocence of the brother-sister duo.

Along with the lovely picture, the 'Stree' actor penned the unique birthday wish, "Today is a VERY special day! It's my brothers birthday!!! My bringer of joy, silliness, strength, my conscience keeper and major TP partner, Happy Birthday Bhaiya!!! I love you mostest @siddhanthkapoor."

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Post

The picture hit more than 40,000 followers including Varun Dhawan's like.nOn seeing the post, brother Siddhanth showered love on sister and commented, "Love you, btw your straight face in this photo is just EPIC." Her 'Baaghi' co-star Tiger Shroff, too extended the birthday wishes and wrote in comments, "Happy birthday bully @siddhanthkapoor have an amazing year."