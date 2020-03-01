Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Queer Love Story Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Poster (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Looks like the mantra of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is 'slow and steady wins the race'. Why do we say this? As it's the second weekend for the flick at the box office and it's doing decently well. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, SMZS is a homosexual love story which is said to be one of the mainstream movies in Bollywood till date. Well, the good news for the makers here is that the queer pyaar is winning hearts at the ticket window as it has crossed Rs 50 crore mark collection wise. It was on second Friday (February 28) that the film had minted Rs 2.08 crore and now on Saturday the flick showed an upward trend and has ringed in Rs 3.25 crore. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gay Love Saga Churns Decent at the Ticket Window, Earns Rs 46.92 Crore in Total.

With this, the total collection of SMZS stands at Rs 50.17 crore. While the latest release in theatres is Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu but looks like moviegoers are choosing SMSZ over that one. Having said that, this is a big victory for the LGBTQ+ community in India, as who thought a gay flick will get this much of love from the audiences. Ofcourse, Ayushmann is the crowd puller here, but even knowing that Indian janta is spending pennies to watch a gay rom-com is enough to prove to claim it's working. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar Are Spot On in a Film That Struggles to Come Out to the Viewer.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan witnesses an upward trend on [second] Sat... Crosses ₹ 50 cr... Stronger hold on [second] Sun should place it in a comfortable position [vis-à-vis its economics]... [Week 2] Fri 2.08 cr, Sat 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 50.17 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2020

For now, looking at the current collection seems like on Sunday, SMZS will also earn a decent sum. For the unaware, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sort of sequel to the filmmakers 2018 movie, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. While the first instalment touched upon the subject of erectile dysfunction, the latest one is about a homosexual couple. Apart from the leads, SMZS also sees Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo in key roles. Stay tuned!