Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie: Review, Cast, Box Office Collection, Budget, Story, Trailer, Music of Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar's Romantic-Comedy

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Poster (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is releasing on February 21 and after delivering back to back hits, the Article 15 star is ready to rock again with adding yet another social subject to his name (same-sex marriage). Hitesh Kewalya directed film got a welcoming response from the viewers but bringing a gay love story to the big screen with a light-hearted romantic comedy. The film is a spin-off to Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's 2017 social drama Shubh Mangal Saavdhan that covered the subject of erectile dysfunction. In September 2018, In SC's historic judgement for the LGBT community in the country, the Supreme Court lifted a colonial-era ban on same-sex marriage. The decriminalizing of the offence was welcomed and as a gesture of celebration, here comes an entertaining movie revolving around a gay love story of two individuals. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Song Arey Pyaar Kar Le: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Give a Contemporary Twist To The Bappi Lahiri Hit (Watch Video)

Moreover, The film is clashing with Vicky Kaushal's horror movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship that releases on the same day. The last movie catering around the same-sex love story was Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga that flopped at the box-office. With Ayushmann Khurrana being a face of social films in the past, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is expected to well at the BO. Just before you plan to watch this Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar film in the theatre near you, here is everything you need to know about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Actor Ayushmann Khurrana: I Have Kissed a Boy in the Past During Roadies

Cast

The film brings back the Badhaai Ho trio of Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta as Ayushmann Khurrana's parents yet again. It also stars Jitendra Kumar as Ayushmann's on-screen love interest. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's supporting cast includes Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar and Maanvi Gagroo. Whereas Bhumi Pednekar is reported to play a cameo

Story

The story of the film focuses on same-sex marriage and hence a fresh gay love story of Kartik Singh as Ayushmann Khurrana and Aman Tripathi as Jitendra Kumar is presented in a light-hearted way. Will the society condemn Kartik and Aman's marriage or will they accept it with a receptive approach is an interesting thing to catch up through this entertaining laugh ride.

Trailer

Here's the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Music

The music of the film is composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu.

Here is the film's complete audio jukebox

Budget

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is made on an estimated budget of Rs 20 crore including print and advertising cost. Which means Ayushmann Khurrana film needs to enter the Rs 50 crore club to be a super-hit.

Box-office Prediction

Ayushmann Khurrana film blended with a social subject and a dose of humour has been a hit formula at the Box-office. Whether it was Bala or Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, his films are being admired by the audiences and looks like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will do the same.

Movie Review

The reviews of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan are not out yet. Latestly will update you with its movie review. So do not forget to keep an eye on our website to catch our thoughts on the film.