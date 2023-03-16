Director Siddharth Anand who is basking in the success of his spy-action film Pathaan, has shared that he pushed the envelope with Pathaan as the film features a greater amount of detailing compared to his last directorial War, which too was a blockbuster. Pathaan Completes Fifty Days in Theatres, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Actioner Still Playing in 20 Countries.

Talking about his inspiration as a director, Siddharth said, "What has always inspired me as a film-maker is to push the boundary and innovate. If you look at War and now 'Pathaan', you will realise that though I'm dabbling with the same genre of action, I have tried to explore in doing things that have never been seen before in India". Pathaan OTT Release: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham’s Film to Stream on Prime Video From March 22 – Reports.

He mentioned, "Like the detailing in Pathaan is better than War and it will only get better in my future projects because I'm a hungry director seeking perfection with each film. That's what drives me, I will constantly innovate to disrupt". Pathaan, produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, is currently playing in theatres.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2023 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).