Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated film, Kingdom, finally arrived in the theatres. After the underwhelming box office run of The Family Star in 2024, fans have been eagerly awaiting his next release as a lead actor. The Telugu spy thriller is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (Jersey fame). Other than Deverakonda, the movie features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead and Satyadev Kancharana in a pivotal role. Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom, which was released in the theatres on July 31, 2025, has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. ‘Kingdom’ Review: Vijay Deverakonda’s Performance Impresses, but Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Action Thriller Falls Emotionally Flat, Say Critics.

According to reports, Telugu movie Kingdom has been illegally leaked on Torrent sites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s MCU Film Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kingdom’:

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios, Kingdom marks the acting comeback of Vijay Deverakonda after a cameo appearance as Arjun in Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD in June 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).