Sonakshi Sinha's Reply To A Fan Asking For Pictures Of Her Soles Is All Of Us!

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Everyone is at home since we are on a 5-9 lockdown today. People have been practicing social distancing for a while now after the COVID-19 turned into a pandemic. But before that happened, Sonakshi Sinha did an Ask Sona session on Instagram and the result is hilarious. But what we found a bit awkward as much as Sonakshi is a fan asking for pictures of her soles. Yes, someone did request for the same and the actress handled it makes us believe she is just one of us. Sonakshi Sinha Seeks Inspiration from Frida Kahlo as She Turns the Cover Girl for Peacock Magazine (View Pics)

We all have fetishes. We think this person has one for soles maybe but asking a question like that so suddenly can take anyone by surprise. Here's what she replied...

Photo Credit: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram account

This isn't the only reply that Sonakshi nailed. There was one who called her the person's favourite heroin and she went all, 'Say No To Drugs'. People who asked her the most abused question of the century 'Shaadi kab kar rahi ho?' got some heavy dose of sarcasm. We loved what she did on Instagram and wish to see more in the coming days. After all, that's all we have left to do nowadays as India fights the spread of Coronavirus.