Suhana Khan has a golden birthday wish for her best friends. The aspiring actress took to her Instagram stories to wish superstar das, Shah Rukh Khan, on his 55th birthday. She also wished her best friend, Shanaya Kapoor, as she's SRK's birthday twin. Although, she's only turning 21 - a fact that Ms Khan reminds everyone in the story. The choice of picture for the occasion was also perfect. Suhana shared a pic from Shah's famous Alibaug celebrations that took place last year.

The pic also serves as the perfect piece of nostalgia in the current time when pretty much everyone in the world has been forced to ring in their birthdays with low-key celebrations. Kim Kardashian not included. She spent millions to rent an island to celebrate her 40th birthday with friends and family.

Check Out Suhana's Post Here:

Suhana Khan Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the other hand, Shah Rukh has asked his fans to not gather outside his house, like an annual ritual, this time around. He asked everyone to maintain social distancing as we are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. India registered close to 47,000 new cases on November 1 - humble reminder to not gather outside Mannat. A host of his fan clubs have moved the celebrations online in the wake of the pandemic.

