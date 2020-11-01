Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 on November 2, 2020. Over the years, he has not just earned a reputation as a commendable actor but an awesome orator as well. He is...as Joey Tribbiani would say, wisdomous. His words resonate with his fans, as they come from a place of humility, experience and groundedness. His wit can disarm anyone. He can bowl you over with the charm of his words, that is if his dimples have not done the job already for you. So, today, to celebrate this wordsmith's birthday, we are going to compile a list of some of the most amazing things that he has said. Let's have a look. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 9 Short and Smart Quotes by the Actor That You Can Get a Tattoo Of.

On Downfalls

"One thing I teach my children and want everyone to know that even if you happen to be on a pedestal you should have the capacity to turn around and say, ‘I don’t know’. We are scared to go wrong. The downfall is part of life."

On Awareness

"It's easy to be ignorant but it's very intricate to be aware."

On Working

"I'm like a Rolls Royce which can run without an engine, just on reputation."

On Cinema

"The enigma of cinema is gone because of the focus on business. As soon as you attach numbers to a film, you limit it. Films are meant to be an escape from reality. It’s something to take your mind away from everything that you do every day."

On Perfect Life

"A "perfect life" is a farce. God isn't making utopian ad films and screening them on the clouds to sell its USP to you. It's a man-made idea and we're buying into it all the time. Actually, there is nothing more beautiful than the imperfection of life."

On Philosophy

"Don’t become a philosopher before you become rich."

On Loneliness

“There might come a time when you feel lonely. That is when your creativity will be like your best friend.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next project. His last performance was in Aanand L Rai's Zero in December 2018. He has recently said on Twitter that we might find out about his next movie soon. Although, he has been producing great content - Bobby Deol starrer 83, horror series Betaal, Taapsee-Amitabh's Badla. He is now producing Love Hostel.

Rumour has it that the actor will star in a dual role in director Atlee's Bollywood debut and in YRF's 50-anniversary special film, Pathaan.

