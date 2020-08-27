In the beginning of this month, when the news splashed across the internet that Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, everyone panicked. He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness. The minute it was known that the veteran actor has been tested negative for COVID-19, it was a huge sigh of relief for all. But it was all said that the actor had to be admitted as a few more tests had to be done in order to known why his oxygen level dipped. Two days later his diagnosis revealed that he is suffering from lung cancer and it was one of the biggest shocks for the actor’s near and dear ones, industry friends and fans. Sanjay Dutt Shares A Pic With Maanayata On Ganeshotsav, Says ‘I Wish That This Auspicious Festival Removes All The Obstacles From Our Lives’.

Sanjay Dutt has been undergoing a few preliminary tests at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The actor’s wife, Maanayata Dutt had issued a statement in which she not only thanked everyone for their prayers and supports, but even urged everyone to avoid unnecessary speculation about Sanjay Dutt’s health. There are many industry members who have wished a speedy recovery for the actor and one among them is Suniel Shetty. In an interview with TOI, he stated, “Now, you hear about Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) being unwell. Be it morning or evening, he is always consciously in my prayers. He has gone through hell. I am praying to God to help him recover faster.” Late Actor Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Requests Everyone to Avoid Unnecessary Speculation about Sanjay Dutt’s Health (View Post).

Sanjay Dutt, who will next been seen in Sadak 2, had issued a statement across social media platforms stating that he would be taking a short break from his professional commitments for some medical treatment. According to a report in Mid-Day, the actor has got a five-year US visa on medical grounds and would be undergoing treatment at the at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York City. It is the same hospital where his mother, late actress Nargis had also undergone treatment for pancreatic cancer.

