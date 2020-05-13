Sunny Leone Birthday Trivia: Before Ragini MMS 2, Did You Know She Made Pretty Hot Cameos in Two Guilty Pleasure English Horror Movies?

Check Out Sunny Leone's Hot Cameos In Two Guilty Pleasure English Horror Movies!

The vivacious, Insta-friendly Sunny Leone is turning 39 on May 12, 2020. Let's wish this bundle of sunshine Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. Now Sunny Leone is a name many Indians are familiar with, and those who feign ignorance, we have only one thing to tell - 'Ha! Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire!' Born Punjabi, Leone has been a Canadian citizen for most part of her life, and before she made Bollywood her own, and vice-versa, she was a pretty selling name in the American porn industry. Sunny Leone: Let's Celebrate the Diva's Birthday With 6 of Her Awesome Dance Numbers (Watch Video).

She subtly slipped into Bollywood mainstream, first with a stint in Bigg Boss 5, that also landed her first lead role in Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2. Here's where Sunny's Bollywood career began to flourish. From item songs, both in Bollywood and regional cinema to leading parts, Leone's acting career is somewhat of an enigma, despite her limited histrionics and clipped accent. Her biggest hit as the leading lady has been the 2014 film Ragini MMS 2, a horror film, produced by Ekta Kapoor, that also lent itself to a spinoff web-series on ALT Balaji.

But Ragini MMS 2 wasn't Sunny's first attempt to be a Scream Queen. Before her Bollywood innings and beyond her pornographic career, Sunny Leone had appeared in some movies in smaller roles. Like she had a walk-on part in The Girl Next Door and a more discernible role in The Virginity Hit, both Hollywood comedies. She played herself in both the films. Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 Trailer: Varun Sood, Divya Aggarwal and Sunny Leone’s Erotic Horror Drama Is All Set to Scare the Hell Out of You (Watch Video).

She also did two horror movies, both extremely difficult to find online but are pure trashy, guilty pleasure movies. The common factor about these movies is that despite her limited roles, they don't fail to cash in on her sex appeal. And then they kill her off brutally!

The first is...

Mega Scorpions

A pretty B-grade creature flick the genre which we usually watch downing a few beers, Mega Scorpions is about a bunch of scorpions who grow monstrously big and kill a bunch of humans, who are pretty much the worst actors you have seen. Sunny Leone appears towards the rear end of the film, after the finale is done. Credited in IMDB as 'Hot Tub Hussy', her brief appearance involves appearing in a towel, disrobing herself to appear nude and then get killed brutally by a scorpion. If you think I gave out a SPOILER, then the above trailer itself gives away her death scene.

Then there is...

Pirate's Blood

An Indo-American production, this horror adventure thriller has a mix of Indian and American actors, and is about a vengeful pirate's ghost and a treasure trail. Sunny Leone is paired with Malayalam actor Nishant Sagar, and the movie sees her getting stripped a couple of times, trying to seduce her disinterested partner and then killed by a zombie girl. Man, she just can't catch a break, can she?

Compared to these films, Ragini MMS 2 does feel like a masterpiece. At least, it has the still catchy "Baby Doll" song.