Sunny Leone Gets a Heartfelt Note From Hubby Daniel Weber as She Celebrates Her 39th Birthday in LA

Sunny Leone and Husband Daniel Weber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone flew away to the US with her family a while back, because she felt she and her children would be safer there than in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The family must have settled down in the lap of safety, what with Sunny celebrating her 39th birthday on Wednesday. Her husband Daniel Weber took to social media to wish Sunny. He shared a photograph of her on Instagram and gushed in the accompanying note: "Happy birthday baby! You are so much in life and I wish every day I can tell you everything that comes to my mind! You are the greatest wife, mother and lover! An inspiration to millions and a role model! Iconic!" Sunny Leone Sends Out a Sweet Message Thanking Her Fans On Her Birthday, Says ‘I’m a Lucky Girl to Get So Much Love’ (Watch Video)

Referring to her past as a porn star, before she came to India to take a shot at Bollywood, Daniel wrote: "You have never cared what anyone has ever thought and took your own path in life even when the road was less traveled! Be proud of yourself and all you have achieved all while staying so humble! I love you so much!! Xoxo! Love you baby love!" Sunny was born Karenjit Kaur Vohra to Sikh parents of Indian origin on May 13, 1981. She shot to limelight when she participated in the fifth season of the reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2011-12, which paved the way for her Bollywood journey. Sunny Leone Workout and Diet: Fitness Mantra That Keeps The Gorgeous Actress in Perfect Shape at 39 (Watch Videos)

Daniel Weber's Instagram Post for Sunny Leone

The actress took to Instagram to share a video thanking fans and wellwishers for their birthday wishes. "Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life," she expressed. Sunny along with Daniel and their children Nisha, Noah and Asher flew off to Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The actress took to Instagram to state that she feels her kids would be safer there against the "invisible killer" coronavirus.