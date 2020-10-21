After releasing the posters of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, the makers have finally dropped the official trailer of Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh's film and we are in for a laugh riot. Set in the backdrop of Bombay in 1995, the trailer introduces Diljit Dosanjh as one of the most eligible bachelors in town and is desperate to marry. His character is quirky and the trailer begins with a funny double meaning joke as he mentions about handling dad's dairy business. As Diljit's character is finding his soulmate in the city of dreams, there comes Bajpayee as a detective who breaks weddings for a living. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Film Is Arriving In Theatres This Diwali

Manoj Bajpayee in a bond suit or cross-dressed or sporting an old-man look is a great way to introduce his character and its Diljit vs Manoj in this comedy-drama all way long. Diljit is all set to take revenge from the detective who broke his wedding. He traps the con man's sister Fatima Sana Shaikh just to take revenge. Talking about the film, director Abhishek said, “The film is set in the 90s. We have Manoj sir playing a wedding detective, who does a background check of grooms, which was a norm during those times. There was a time when there was no mobile phone or social media and people had to deal with everything physically. It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not slapstick. It is a social satire.” Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Fatima Sana Shaikh Dons the Marathi Mulgi Look in Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh Starrer

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Trailer:

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna, Vanshikha Sharma among others. The film is slated for a Nov 13 Diwali release.

