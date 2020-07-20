It has been a month and more since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The star died by suicide in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on 14 June, 2020. There has been a lot of chatter around his sudden death, filled with accusations against the people in the industry, by people in the industry. His die-hard fans have also been demanding 'investigation' into his death. Now, as the investigation is underway, new statements of three of the psychiatrists were recorded by Bandra Police. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Aditya Chopra Says Paani Was Not Shelved Due To The Actor In His Statement To Mumbai Police.

The latest tweet by ANI reads as, "Bandra Police has recorded statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai." Check out the tweet below.

Here's ANI's Tweet:

Bandra Police has recorded statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Earlier, the Kai Po Che actor's psychiatrist, Dr Kersi Chavda was reportedly called by the police to record his statement. This was after a publication posted inaccurate report about Chavda. The psychiatrist later took to his Facebook account to slam the publication for posting incorrect information under his name. Meanwhile, the fans of the late actor are waiting to watch his last screen presence in upcoming movie, Dil Bechara. Also starring Sanjana Sanghi, the flick will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 July 2020.

