The investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput's case is still on. Mumbai Police has been getting people to report at Bandra Police Station to record their statement. Recently, Sushant's Psychiatrist Kersi Chavda was spotted at the cop station for questioning. Last month, TOI had reported that Sushant's counselor had revealed that the actor wasn't happy that he broke up with Ankita Lokhande. The story was later removed claiming inaccuracies. The publication also got massively slammed. The doctor had then written on his Facebook about what had transpired. He has probably been called to Police Station to know about Sushant's mental state and more.Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death ‘Wake-Up Call’ for B-Town: Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Other Celebrities Stress on Mental Health Care

Chavda, who is attached to Hinduja Hospital, posted on Facebook to rubbish all claims of him breaching the client-doctor confidentiality agreement. He also attached the screenshot of his conversation with a journalist.

This what Dr Chavda had posted

This could bring out a lot of aspects of Sushant's life and what he was going through emotionally.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).