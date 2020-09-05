Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS): Ankita Lokhande, actress and former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has applauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its action in the ongoing Sushant death probe. Ankita posted an image of the Om insignia on Instagram. She captioned the image: "Har har Mahadev", and added a trident icon along with the hashtags #satyamevjayte, #truthwins# and justiceforsushant. Ankita Lokhande Shares an Old Video Of Sushant Singh Rajput Paragliding On Their Vacation Together, Says 'You'll Be Missed by All Of Us.

Ankita has been on the forefront alongside Sushant's family in their fight for justice for the late actor. Ankita has always maintained that she will stand by Sushant's family through their fight. Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's Statements, Clarifies Details of Her Last Conversation With Sushant Singh Rajput and the Ownership of Her Flat (View Tweet).

In fact, Ankita even acknowledged actor Adhyayan Summan's tribute video to Sushant in a song called "Jab tak 2.0". Ankita praised him on Twitter and said: "I'm Speechless adhyayan."

Ankita's reaction came in the wake of the arrests of Showik Chakraborty, brother of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda. On Friday, the NCB carried out raids at a number of locations here, including at the homes of Showik and Miranda. Showik and Samuel have been taken into custody until September 9 by the NCB. for further interrogation.

