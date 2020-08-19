Sushant Singh Rajput's death has bared a lot of issues in the industry and in this country While depression is still a misunderstood term, many have resorted to harassing people who were someway related to the Sushant's death probe. Recently, we heard how a Navi Mumbai resident was needlessly abused with malicious comments because his number happens to be similar to Rhea Chakraborty. An irresponsible news channel had flashed the actress's contact details on TV and since then it was a nightmare for the guy who had to switch off his phone. Now Mumbai Mirror has reported that five doctors of Cooper hospital who signed the post mortem report of Sushant, are being subjected to extreme abuse. The contact details of the five doctors have been shared along with the autopsy report which has led to a wave of harassment. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer Respects the Supreme Court’s Decision, Says She’s Ready to Face the CBI Investigation

The report suggests that the online campaign began three days ago where it was claimed that the doctors have received a bribe to declare Sushant died by suicide. Soon it went viral with the added information of a doctor's Linkedin account and another's Facebook account. They have received a lot of harassment calls. Even their alternate numbers weren't spared.

All this has left the doctors so scared that they are reluctant to file a complaint. They fear for their safety as they believe doing so would increase the abuse. The report mentions that the medical fraternity has assured legal guidance in case they want to file a complaint but the doctors aren't too keen. The daily reveals that a meeting was held with an office bearer of Medico-Legal Association and one of the doctors in question revealed that he is worried for the safety of his family as a picture of the same was shared on FB. Hence he refused to file a complaint. Dr Sailesh Mohite, The President Of Medico-Legal Association told MM that the people who are questioning the report should take it up legally and not indulge in a witch hunt.

Sushant's body was taken to Cooper Hospital after his body was found at his Bandra flat on June 14. The hospital had informed that the actor had died due to asphyxia due to hanging. A Forensic lab had recently ruled out the possibility of homicide as they found no trace of any harmful drugs or chemicals in Rajput's viscera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).