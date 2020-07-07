Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise left the entire nation teary eyed. The Bollywood actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020. Post his death, there have been a lot of debates and discussion on social media regarding to 'why he took the drastic step.' The actor reportedly was battling depression. The case has been investigated in full swing and many of the Bollywood personalities as well as the people close to him were asked to record their statements. Recently, Mumbai Police asked for the CCTV recordings of the building that the late actor stayed in. Dil Bechara Beats Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame! The Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Release Nears 4 Million Likes In Less Than Eight Hours.

ANI tweeted the details of the same saying, "Police have taken in custody CCTV recordings of the building where Sushant Singh Rajput was staying. No CCTVs were installed at his house. Forensic report awaited: Abhishek Trimukhe DCP (Zone IX), Mumbai Police." Check out the tweet below.

Here's The Tweet:

Police have taken in custody CCTV recordings of the building where Sushant Singh Rajput was staying. No CCTVs were installed at his house. Forensic report awaited: Abhishek Trimukhe DCP (Zone IX), Mumbai Police (file pic) pic.twitter.com/VUwbI81cXS — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's last appearance will be seen in Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The trailer that was dropped on the internet on July 6, 2020 left everyone shattered, once again. The movie is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. As a tribute to the late actor, it will be available for the subscribers as well as the non subscribers of the streaming platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).