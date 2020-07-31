Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has left many questions behind. The actor died by suicide June 14, 2020. Many questions were raised and accusations are being made on certain people. Rhea Chakraborty, actress and late actor's girlfriend is now facing accusations of abetment of suicide, made by Sushant's family. While the family is seeking justice in the case, they also are sharing his memories. The recent one is shared by his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti. She shared a picture of his white board on Instagram. Sushant Singh Rajput Never Texted Ankita Lokhande About His Relationship with Rhea Chakraborty.

In the picture, there is a white board where he had written the schedule or daily routine to follow. Reading books, working out, watching movies, learning guitar, transcendental meditation and more are seen in this list. He was planning to indulge into meditation from 29 June, as per the board. His sister wrote in the caption, "Bhai’s White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput." Check out the Instagram post.

Here's The Post:

Sushant was last seen in Dil Bechara directed by Mukesh Chhabra and co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The movie released on July 24, 2020 and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Watch this space for more updates on the case.

