Throughout Wednesday, fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput kept speculating why his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. While Shweta had temporarily deactivated her unverified Twitter and verified Instagram accounts, the same were subsequently restored. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister, Shweta Singh Kirti Deletes Her Instagram and Twitter Account Four Months after His Death

The late actor's California-based sister also offered an explanation with a statement shared on Twitter apologising to Sushant's fans. She wrote: "Sorry, there were multiple login attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them." Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Videos of UK Car Rally Expressing Solidarity for the Late Actor

Check Out Shweta Singh Kirti's Tweet Below:

Here is why I had to deactivate my social media accounts . Several log in attempts were made to hack my accounts. A lot of people are asking me the reasons and have fallen prey to several rumors. So here is putting end to them. Thanks to my extended family #WeStayUnited4SSR pic.twitter.com/Fh9PP01QZQ — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 15, 2020

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).