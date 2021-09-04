Teacher's Day is celebrated every year on September 5. A day to admire the contribution of teachers as pillar in our lives. This day is always very special for every teacher as they get honoured with several gifts, surprises, from his/her dear students. This year, as the day fell on Sunday, so yes it's gonna be holiday and a lovely weekend for every movie lovers to sit back at home and watch some superb films on teacher-student bonding. To mark the special day, there are several movies to look back and watch like Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par, Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che!, Shah Rukh Khan's Dear Zindagi, Rani Mukerji's Hichki and Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, etc. Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Is Sincere but Unconvincing in This Formulaic Take On Maths Genius Anand Kumar’s Life.

Teacher's are those who not only taught us history lesson but also life lessons. They always guide us to the positive path of life by giving all support and guidance at every situation. Movies on teacher-student bonding are highly sensitive as many students get lesson from this genre of films and use them as their motivation in life. Hichki Movie Review: Rani Mukerji Delivers a Hiccup-Free, Class Act in This Heartwarming, Inspiring Tale.

Here are the five Bollywood movies on teacher-student bonding to watch on this Teacher's Day:

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube

Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par, is one of the most iconic movies when it comes on student-teacher connection. This film is a perfect example of how a teacher can be best at schooling a student including his/her parents. Aamir's sensitive role as a art teacher will touch your heart definitely. This flick proves that love and support from a teacher can make every things work in an absolute perfect way. Aamir as Ram Shankar Nikumbh beautifully portrays his character and proves how a teacher can guide a student not only in lessons but also in mental sufferings. Aamir as a mentor helps Ishaan Nandkishore (Darsheel Safary), an 8-year-old dyslexic child to fight and overcome his reading disorders in an encouraging way. Helmed by Aamir himself, the movie also teaches how relationship is grown slowly and in a supporting manner by a teacher.

Kai Po Che! (2013)

Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube

Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che! shows how a mentor or guru can believe his/her student can grow and fly high. Here, Sushant as Ishaan Bhatt, an ex-district level cricketer who caught up into politics and destroyed his dreams of becoming a cricketer. Sushant as a teacher or coach in the flick was an absolute motivating character. The way Sushant targets a local boy, Ali Hashmi (Digvijay Deshmukh) and starts guiding him towards his secret cricketing talent is highly noticeable. Sushant as Ali's instructor fits in the role perfectly as Sushant can see himself in Ali, how the boy brings up his excellence in the field. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film has a beautiful ending, as Ali debuts for the Indian cricket team under Ishaan's guidance and it's a dream come true moment for him. This film will surely give you some smile on your face with an amazing heart-touching finishing.

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Where to watch: Netflix

This film proves how a mentor or teacher can be the best dose of remedy in someone's life. Shah Rukh Khan as Dr. Jehangir Khan, a free-spirited psychologist who loves to live life in a practical way, here helps Kaira (Alia Bhatt), his patient or student to find a new perspective of life. Alia's character in the movie is one who is depressed, demotivated about every things in her life. She cannot find happiness in any part of the world. Here, Khan teaches her how to love a life, enjoy it by yourself, do whatever you wanna do, do things which keeps you happy. Helmed by Gauri Shinde, Khan as the proper mentor slays his role in an amazing way. For sure, this movie holds a very special place in maximum of the people's heart as it portrays how to fight with depression, failures of life and live with your head held high in every situation.

Hichki (2018)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Hichki, this film shows how Rani Mukerji as the teacher selflessly try to look out for the students and what's best for them. Rani's character as Naina Mathur proves that a teacher never gives up. Rani's dream of becoming a teacher against all odds is surely eye-catching. As she has Tourette syndrome which kept her continuously rejected for getting a job as a teacher. But, when she manages to get a job as a teacher in St. Notker's School she has to face a lot of barriers, mocking, pranks, etc. But, Rani as Naina is a real-fighter as she takes it up as a challenge to teach a bunch of misfit, slum area students in class 9F. Helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, this movie proves a teacher can do anything if he/she wants it wholeheartedly. Rani's unique acting in the whole flick will definitely warm our hearts and validates that her character here is born for teaching and winning every unsuccessful things in life.

Super 30 (2019)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is a biopic on the life of Anand Kumar, a real-life inspirational teacher and mathematician. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, this movie portrays how a teacher can understand the potential in every child and help them to grow up in life, while achieving every dreams. In this film, we saw Hrithik as Anand Kumar who stood as a pillar for 30 underprivileged, ill-fated childrens who has a dream of cracking IIT. The movie shows a superb strong bonding between teacher and students, and excellent effort by the teacher who helps to achieve all heights of success in life. This movie is an absolute treat because it shows the unity, how to beat every impossible situation in life. In the ending, when the students crack the IIT and successfully steps into their goals, the joyful moment will surely bring tears on your eyes.

