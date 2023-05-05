After courting controversy, The Kerala Story finally released in cinema halls today (May 5). Since then, the Sudipto Sen directorial has been trending on Twitter. Starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani, the movie revolves around a converted muslim woman's ordeal. Having said that, as per early reviews, The Kerala Story is garnering mixed rections from critics. However, unfortunately, within few hours of its release in theatres, The Kerala Story has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. The Kerala Story: Two Theatres in Kochi Cancel Screening of Adah Sharma Starrer, Only One to Continue Shows.

The Kerala Story full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include The Kerala Story 2023 Full Movie Download, The Kerala Story Tamilrockers, The Kerala Story Tamilrockers HD Download, The Kerala Story Movie Download Pagalworld, The Kerala Story Movie Download Filmyzilla, The Kerala Story Movie Download Openload, The Kerala Story Movie Download Tamilrockers, The Kerala Story Movie Download Movierulz, The Kerala Story Movie Download 720p, The Kerala Story Full Movie Download 480p, The Kerala Story Full Movie Download bolly4u, The Kerala Story Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, The Kerala Story Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. The Kerala Story: Makers of Adah Sharma's Film Change Trailer Description From '32,000 Women' to Three Women; Twitterati Reacts!

Watch The Kerala Story Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

FYI, The Kerala Story courted controversy for portraying itself as a true story and for allegedly making false claims that numerous women from Kerala are being converted to Islam and recruited into ISIS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).