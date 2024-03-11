Zanai Bhosale, the granddaughter of veteran playback singer Asha Bhosale, has been cast in the upcoming film The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the theatrical film, Zanai will play Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bhonsale. The film is directed by Sandeep Singh. Talking about the casting, Sandeep said, " I feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai Bhosale, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkar being her aunt and Asha Bhosale's granddaughter.” Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Launches Her YouTube Channel.

“She is a proud Bhosale, already gifted with a soulful voice and an ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and skilful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai. As Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being,” he added. Asha Bhosle Reveals Granddaughter Zanai Inspired Her to Debut on YouTube.

The film, presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios, will be released on February 19, 2026, on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Jayanti.

