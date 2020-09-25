Bollywood has now come under the scanner of Narcotics Control Bureau amid investigations of Sushant Singh Rajput's case and some big names seem to be coming out of this probe. As the Bollywood durg probe rages on, actress Tia Bajpai of 1920: Evil Returns fame underwent a voluntary drug test and shared the report online. The actress also shared her intent while releasing the reports online and stated that the entertainment industry is being maligned and that artists should not get 'generalised' in these drug claims. Bollywood Drug Probe: Deepika Padukone to Join NCB Investigation.

Taking to Instagram, Tia shared a video where she spoke about voluntarily taking a drug test and said, "I have come out with my drug test today. Yes, I got a drug test done and as you all can see, it is all negative. I would request everyone to kindly not paint all of us with the same brush. Some of us are actually doing serious work and working really hard to create a name for ourselves.”Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Issued Summons by NCB in Drug Probe.

Check Out Tia Bajpai's Post Here:

Tia captioned her post as, "Not everyone is the same, and if any of my fellow artists don’t want to get generalized, get a drug test done and put it out in public domain." Actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested earlier this month on the charges of procuring drugs. Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are among other names that have also been summoned by the agency for questioning.

