'Valentine's Everyday' for Kalki Koechlin! Actress Cannot Stop Gushing Over Beau Guy Hershberg and Baby Girl Sappho

This Valentine’s Day was extremely special for Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin. She not just had one reason to celebrate the day of love, but it was a double celebration for the Made In Heaven actress. Kalki celebrated this Valentine’s Day not only with beau Guy Hershberg, but the duo was also accompanied by their newborn, Sappho. Kalki and Guy was blessed with Sappho, their adorable baby girl, on February 7. And on February 14, Kalki shared the clear picture of their daughter, and we must say, the little munchkin is simply cute. Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg Pose with Newborn Daughter Sappho, the Actress Thanks Doctors for a Successful Water Birth (View Pics).

Kalki Koechlin shared a picture of the marvellous father-daughter duo, and the latter can be lying on her daddy’s tummy, with a broad smile on her face. It is such a cute capture! This pic that is full of love and warmth is winning netizens' hearts. While sharing this lovely post on Instagram, Kalki captioned it as, “My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer, but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons @guyhershberg I couldn't ask for more, you are always more... #valentineseveryday #marvelous #bestpartnerever”. Kalki Koechlin Pregnant with Boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Father-Daughter Duo, Guy Hershberg And Sappho

Isn’t it an adorable pic? Kalki Koechlin delivered Sappho through water birth at a hospital in Khar, Mumbai. She had earlier shared a post in which she thanked the entire team of doctors and others for having her a safe delivery. Kalki stated in her post, ‘You guys are miracle workers!’ So don’t you guys think that Kalki had the best Valentine’s Day celebration?