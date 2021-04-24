Actor Varun Dhawan turns 34 today and the actor is living a committed life with his lady love Natasha Dalal with whom he got married at the start of 2021. Varun who is emerged as one of the entertainers of Bollywood has interesting projects lined up in future and the actor recently wrapped up Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. Varun's Bollywood career begun with Karan Johar's 20212 film Student Of The Year and in his acting career of close to a decade now, the actor is been part of 15 films in total. The 34-year old is a versatile actor and we have seen his acting prowess in films like October and Badlapur. The Dishoom actor is famous for his masala entertainers like Main Tera Hero, Judwa 2, Coolie No 1 and more. Bhediya: It’s a Wrap for Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan’s Starrer in Arunachal Pradesh (View Pics).

It is confirmed that Varun Dhawan opted out of Badrinath Ki Dulhania director and his dear friend Shashank Khaitaan's two projects Rannbhoomi and Mr Lele. Sources suggest that after the failure of Coolie No 1, Varun wants to do more serious films in the coming years, however, there are not many films under his kitty. On the actor's birthday, let's take a quick look at every upcoming movie of Bollywood's dashing star. Varun Dhawan Shares Hilarious Video Teasing a Baby Girl on Her Birthday Amid Bhediya Shoot – WATCH.

Bhediya

Birthday boy Varun Dhawan finished filming his next with actress Kriti Sanon in Arunachal Pradesh last week. The horror-comedy is helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan is set to hit theatres on April 14, 2022. With hits like Stree and Roohi, horror-comedy movies have worked well among the audiences in past.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan will play the lead in the upcoming romantic comedy-drama movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead who will be paired opposite Varun for the first time ever. Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are set to play a pivotal role while Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul nab supporting roles.

Ekkis

Varun Dhawan is reuniting with Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan for the upcoming film Ekkis. The film is reported to go on floors by the end of the third quarter of 2021. The film will bring the incredible true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Kheterpal on the big screen. So get ready to witness Varun Dhawan step in the shoes of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient in this biographical drama.

