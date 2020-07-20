Varun Dhawan sure knows to set the temperatures rising with his pictures and if his amazing work out videos aren't enough, the latest post dropped by the actor is sure to leave you in sweats. Varun recently took to Instagram to share an amazing shirtless snap of himself where he is seen flaunting his chiselled abs. If the world is going gaga over 365 Days star Michael Morrone, this hot new picture from Dhawan is sure to make them question their tastes. The actor's latest post is giving everyone some serious fitness and hotness goals. Varun Dhawan Is Missing Being on the Set and This Throwback Pic Is a Proof.

While Varun shared the picture without a caption, his fans were more than happy to leave their amazing comments that totally defined this post. Reacting to his hot shirtless picture, several fans of the star left the fire emoji in comments. A user also commented saying, "Smoking hot" on his picture. Among celebrities, Dino Morea commented on Varun's snap with the "clap" emoji, as he lauded the actor's hard work to achieve that physique. Varun Dhawan Has Doubts On Post-Lockdown Protection, Shares A Mithun Chakraborty Inspired Meme To Back His Logic.

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Post Here:

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in his father's directorial, Coolie No 1 remake which also stars Sara Ali Khan in a lead role. The film was earlier slated for a May release but given the coronavirus situation, has been postponed. The film is expected to go for a theatrical release later this year.

