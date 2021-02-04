Varun Sharma might be a few years old in the industry but he has made a good name for himself. The jolly actor debut with Fukrey in 2013 and 8 years later has carved a career where he has been a part of many big banner and successful film. With every film that he does, Varun proves his talent and makes a way into the audience's heart and impresses them. He has given some iconic characters like Choocha, Sexa to his fans and made them laugh with his adorable characters. Varun has surely become a household name and is pretty occupied with his future projects that look promising. Varun Sharma Comes Up with a Quirky Solution for Not Being Able to Fly Abroad During COVID-19 Pandemic.

While the actor might be busy with his work, its a special day for him today as he turns 31 today. So to celebrate his birthday, we thought of bringing to you a list of 5 of his most hilarious roles that made us laugh and made us fall in love with his acting more and more. Check it out:

Fukrey

This film marked Varun Sharma's debut into Bollywood and we must say he impressed everyone in one go. Fukrey also gave birth to the iconic 'Choocha' that people adore. He essayed the role of an innocent friend, Dilip Singh, who has a god-gift. He can get the winning number of any lottery in his dream which is deciphered by Hunny (Pulki Samrat) later. The two dream of making it big because of this talent but we all know how this ends for them

Dolly Ki Doli

Another entertaining role played by Varun was that of Delhi boy Manjot Singh Chaddha in Dolly Ki Doli. Sonam Kapoor's character Dolly gets married to him in order to loot all the money, jewellery and riches from him. Their chemistry with Sonam is striking and watching a naive Manjot left heartbroken after Dolly runs away is a delight.

Dilwale

Varun Sharma was seen as Siddhanth "Sidhu" Saigal in this comedy-drama. Sidhu is Varun Dhawan's best friend who added the laughter quotient to this somewhat serious film. We think every one will agree when we say that Dhawan and Sharma's bromance is one of the hit jodis we have seen on screen and his scenes with Shah Rukh Khan and Kriti Sanon were also refreshing to watch. Varun Sharma Shows His Less 'Khandaani' And More 'Patiala's Punjabi' Side In These Trailers.

Arjun Patiala

Another iconic character of Varun's is, without a doubt, Head Constable Onida Singh from Arjun Patiala. His character was the sidekick of Diljit Dosanjh's character. While Varun only had limited screen space in the film, he made sure people noticed his hilarious yet charming character.

Chhichhore

This film is special for many reasons and it made us all cry a lot. Varun played the role of Sushant Singh Rajput's best friend and senior Gurmeet Singh Dhillon aka "Sexa" in Chhichhore. He is a part of the 'Losers' team and is obsessed with porn. This landed him in funny situations and we couldn't help but laugh at those moments in the film.

Well, we would like to thank Varun to make us laugh and give us some really good character. The actor will be seen in films like Roohi Afzana, Cirkus next and is fans cannot wait to see what the actor has to offer. In the meantime. join us in wishing the actor a very happy birthday.

