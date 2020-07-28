Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum, aka Zaibunnissa, passed away on July 28. She played Shobha, for whom Kishore Kumar 's Kavi Sudarshan sang Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi in Mr X In Bombay. Kumkum was 86 and has over 100 acting credits. Her other notable appearances include, who had appeared in the films Aar Paar (1954), CID (1956), Mother India (1957), and Kohinoor (1960). According to a Press Trust of India report, Kumkum died from age-related ailments. A host of Bollywood folks have paid condolences for the departed soul. Lata Mangeshkar, Girish Johar, Tabassum wrote heartfelt words for her. Naaved and Jaaved Jaaferi said that she was family.

Jaaved said, on Twitter, "Kumkum aunty was not just an actor but also a very close family friend through my father." Naaved wrote, "We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being,"

Writer-Director Shagufta Rafique Wrote:

Tabassum Wrote:

Jaaved Jaaferi Said:

Another veteran passes on.. #KumKum aunty was not just an actor but also a very close family friend through my father. Debuting in AarPaar with the title song picturised on her,she went on to star in many films and breathed her last today. Inna lillaahe wa inna elaihe raaje’oon — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 28, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar Tweeted:

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki jaani maani abhinetri Kumkum ji ka dehaant hua. Mujhe ye sunke bahut dukh hua.Allah unko jannat naseeb karein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 28, 2020

Girish Johar Wrote:

Sad news... #Kumkum ji who worked in over 100 films, has passed away.. RIP 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) July 28, 2020

Naved Jaaferi Wrote:

We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty 🙏 #ripkumkum #kumkum pic.twitter.com/CT60alQbOC — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) July 28, 2020

Kumkum retired from acting after her marriage. Her last film was, Ek Kunwari Ek Kunwara in 1973. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).