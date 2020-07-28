Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum, aka Zaibunnissa, passed away on July 28. She played Shobha, for whom Kishore Kumar 's Kavi Sudarshan sang Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi in Mr X In Bombay. Kumkum was 86 and has over 100 acting credits. Her other notable appearances include, who had appeared in the films Aar Paar (1954), CID (1956), Mother India (1957), and Kohinoor (1960). According to a Press Trust of India report, Kumkum died from age-related ailments. A host of Bollywood folks have paid condolences for the departed soul. Lata Mangeshkar, Girish Johar, Tabassum wrote heartfelt words for her. Naaved and Jaaved Jaaferi said that she was family.

Jaaved said, on Twitter, "Kumkum aunty was not just an actor but also a very close family friend through my father." Naaved wrote, "We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being,"

Kumkum retired from acting after her marriage. Her last film was, Ek Kunwari Ek Kunwara in 1973. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

