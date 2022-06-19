Veteran Bollywood star Neetu Kapoor set the stage on fire on a reality show as she danced on late actor Shammi Kapoor's popular track "O Haseena Zulfon Waali" standing on the roof of a car. A video posted by channel Colors TV's official Instagram handle , Neetu was seen standing on the top of a red car with choreographer Marzi Pestonji as the music started. The two are the judges of dance-based-reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor Remembers Late Rishi Kapoor on the Sets of the Reality Show.

In the clip, Neetu shook-a-leg on the song from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil. The track originally has Helen and Shammi Kapoor. Directed by Vijay Anand, the film starred Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Laxmi Chhaya, Premnath, Prem Chopra, Iftekhar, and Helen, among others.

Neetu currently awaits the release of her upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, which is directed by Raj Mehta, and also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on June 24. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Marriage: Neetu Kapoor Shares Late Rishi Kapoor’s Now-Fulfilled Wish.

