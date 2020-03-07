Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Holi Dance Gets Caught In Nick Jonas' Video From Ambanis' Bash

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Nick Jonas At Ambanis' Holi bash (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Last night, a bevy of Bollywood celebs attended Isha Ambani's Holi party looking ready to get smeared with colour. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas too attended the do making it even more interesting. It was quite surprising to see Nick fly down to India for the Holi bash. But that's not even the best part. PC's hubby had put up a video from the event where he was having fun with PC and rest. We spotted behind him that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were having their own little dance party. Before you start with the are they dating questions, let us tell you Vicky has already made it clear he doesn't like to talk about his personal life. Vicky Kaushal Talks about Rumours of Dating Katrina Kaif: ‘I Am Not Comfortable Opening up My Personal Life for Discussion’

In the video, Nick and PC look drenched in water and so did Vicky and Katrina. Both of them arrived separately and had a good time together. Swipe to the last to check out the video!

And then the internet was flooded with more pictures and videos of the rumoured lovers.

Look how Vicky and Katrina just have eyes for each other

Well, we truly believe that one day these two would come clean on their intentions about each other. Sorry for making it sound so sensational but Vicky and Katrina in a relationship is such a good thing to hear.