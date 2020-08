Action hero Vidyut Jammwal has donated to help stuntmen of Movie Stunt Artists Association. He has also urged those who can help to contribute monetarily to these professionals, who have no income over the past months owing to the shutdown of the film industry during Covid lockdown. Vidyut came to know that the industry stuntmen weren't remunerated during these tough times. The actor then got in touch with the organisation that manages these "screen warriors". He penned a letter addressed to them and made a donation. Khuda Haafiz: Vidyut Jammwal Invites Fans to Watch His Film First Day First Show on Disney+ Hotstar With Him and Director Faruk Kabir

"Our stunt artistes need our support and all those who can help please step forward. It is my humble request to everyone, especially my colleagues to donate so that their livelihood is assured. We need to nurture our own generosity for a better world," said Vidyut. Vidyut Jammwal: I Sustained In Bollywood Thanks To True Friends Who Believed In Me! VIDEO

Vidyut Jammwal's Letter to Movie Stunt Artists Association

Vidyut Jammwal's Letter to Movie Stunt Artists Association (Photo Credits: IANS)

Earlier, the actor had also kicked off an initiative called #GoodwillForGood, which aims at encouraging ideas that can be monetised towards the benefit of empowering entrepreneurs.

