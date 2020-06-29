With the nepotism debate still up and running in India, B-Town and B-Towners have received a lot of flak over the past few days. Ever since nepotism in Bollywood was deemed to be one of the reasons for actor Sushant Singh Rajput suffering from depression and dying by suicide, actors, especially those who come from film families, have been bearing the brunt for having snatched lucrative opportunities from non-industry deserving artists. And while this is one debate that will never cease to exits in Bollywood, actor Vidyut Jamwal once again pointed out the ugly side of nepotism- one that he has been facing. As Disney+ Announces Its Virtual Press Conference with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Other B-town Stars Fans Speculate the OTT Announcement of Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India and the Rest

Streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar has organised a virtual press conference to July 29, to announce the news of 7 Bollywood movies - Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Varun Dhawan's Coolie No: 1, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz and Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase. However, the last two movies saw no mention of either their movies or were they invited to the press conference. Vidyut Jammwal Calls Out Bollywood and Disney+ Hotstar For Snubbing His Movie Khuda Hafiz, Says 'The Cycle Continues' Hinting at Nepotism (View Tweet)

And Vidyut did not take this incident lying down. He took to Twitter to call out Bollywood and Disney + Hotstar for not even informing and inviting him to this press conference and not promoting his movie and another, Kunal Kemmu's LootcaseVidyut Jammwal Has A Heart-Winning Response When Asked Why He Didn’t Pen Any Remembrance Post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

In his tweet, Vidyut clearly mentioned how only 5 out of 7 films releasing on the streaming platform were 'deemed worthy of representation' because (obviously) they starred big actors. "It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES," read Vidyut's tweet, where he is, no doubt, referring to nepotism and favouritism in the Bollywood industry. And soon, Twitterati arrived in support of Vidyut and called out B-Town, big time.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

CID Jibe:

Justice For Vidyut and Kunal:

Fans Support... Always:

An Unhealthy Attitude By Organisers:

Boycott On OTT?:

Nepotism All Along:

Vidyut Jammwal In War? Who Thought?

Unfair Treatment To Vidyut and Kunal:

The whole Nepotism debate in B-Town was first kickstarted by Kangana Ranaut and it flamed up again after actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on June 14, owing to depression.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).