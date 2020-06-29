Actor Vidyut Jammwal feels Bollywood is still influenced by stars and star power over equal representation, and says it is a "long road ahead" for change. He pointed out the difference and disbalance in reference to a big announcement by a streaming platform, scheduled for Monday afternoon, through a virtual event with participation by Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Varun Dhawan. Vidyut Jammwal Has A Heart-Winning Response When Asked Why He Didn’t Pen Any Remembrance Post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise.

"A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It's a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES," he tweeted.

A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

On the work front, he will be seen in "Khuda Haafiz", a romantic action thriller helmed by Faruk Kabir.

