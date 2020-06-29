Actor Vidyut Jammwal feels Bollywood is still influenced by stars and star power over equal representation, and says it is a "long road ahead" for change. He pointed out the difference and disbalance in reference to a big announcement by a streaming platform, scheduled for Monday afternoon, through a virtual event with participation by Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Varun Dhawan. Vidyut Jammwal Has A Heart-Winning Response When Asked Why He Didn’t Pen Any Remembrance Post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise.

"A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It's a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES," he tweeted.. Vidyut Jammwal Announces His YouTube Channel Along with His Pet Dog (Watch Video)

Check Out Vidyut Jammwal's Tweet Below

On the work front, he will be seen in "Khuda Haafiz", a romantic action thriller helmed by Faruk Kabir.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).