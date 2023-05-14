Waheeda Rehman is the epitome of grace, perfection, and poise. Her vacations to several places in the work with her girl gang are an inspo for many. She is also a strong-headed determined woman who is very clear about what she wants from her life. The same was the case when she was actively part of the industry and ruling it. She held her values and principles dear to her. One such principle was she wouldn't for any reason change her name which left Guru Dutt in shock. Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen Are BFF Goals, Check Out the Picture From Their Andaman Vacation.

Speaking at an event a few years back, Waheeda Rehman recalled the time when she resisted changing her name when Guru Dutt and the director of CID, Raj Khosla suggested it. "They quoted examples of Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Meena Kumari and others who had changed their names. It was like fashion then. They said 'Waheeda Rehman' was not sexy. But I was adamant since the name was given by my parents and I love it."

Waheeda Rehman further added that both Dutt and Khosla were in shock to see her put her foot down for things even before being a star. "They didn't utter a word for three days but finally agreed to retain my original name," she said.

So, ladies, that's how it is done! No wonder Waheeda Rehman enjoys an envious fan following which goes beyond her performances in movies. It's the persona she carries which is blindingly inspiring!

