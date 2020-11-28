Bollywood actress Yami Gautam celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday with divine blessings. The actress began her day by visiting the Mata Bajreshwari Devi in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, where she is presently shooting for an upcoming film. Yami Gautam Talks About Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Says 'Show Has Some Fine Actors and Very Funny Content'.

Yami shared a photo on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen standing in front of the temple, happily posing for the camera.

"My family & roots are the two things most dear to me ! Taking blessings from Mata Bajreshwari Devi, Kangra, on my birthday made a very special morning before making way to work ! Gratitude for this life filled with so much love & blessings from family & everyone around me. And apart from that so many people, fans whom we may never meet, but somewhere you guys are there to wish well & I always believe in the strength that blessings & positivity hold," the actress posted on Instagram.

Yami's Vicky Donor and Bala co-star Ayushmann Khurrana took to his verified Instagram Story to wish the birthday girl. Her Uri: The Surgical Strike co-actor Vicky Kaushal also shared a special message for Yami on Instagram story. Yami Gautam Shows How to Never Underestimate the Power of a Perfect Striped Pantsuit!

Yami is currently shooting for her forthcoming flick Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

