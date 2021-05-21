K-Pop super band BTS' latest song "Butter" set a new record a record with 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes, upon release on Friday. The band's new music video also drew around 3.89 million concurrent viewers during its midnight (EST) premiere. In its first five hours of release, the track had over 47,034,131 views on YouTube and 4.8 million likes, according to Forbes. BTS’ Jungkook Is Going Viral for His Cool Hair Ever Since ‘Butter’ Music Video Released! ARMY is In Love.

"Butter" is a dance pop track with the band's distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances, with highlight gestures such as stroking of hair, blowing kisses and walking on tiptoes. The band will perform "Butter" for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23. BTS Butter MV: 5 Best Moments From The Septet’s Second English Track That’ll Make You Go Awww!

They are nominated in four categories at this year's award -- Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song. The band also kicks off Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on May 28.

