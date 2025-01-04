Fans of Solo Leveling, get ready for an exciting new chapter! The highly anticipated second season of the anime Solo Leveling: Arise From The Shadow is all set to be available online. This season will follow the journey of Sung Jin-Woo, who transforms from the weakest hunter to the powerful Shadow Monarch. It will explore the Red Gate Arc and transition into the thrilling Demon Castle Arc. For viewers in India, the release details are crucial—keep reading to find out when and where to catch the new season! Is BTS V the Next Player in ‘Squid Game 3’? ARMY’s Wild Theories Are Spinning Over Kim Taehyung’s Subtle Hints – Here’s Why They’re Convinced!

Where to Watch 'Solo Leveling Season 2'?

Solo Leveling: Arise From The Shadow will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll, meaning it will not be available on any other platforms. Fans eager to follow the journey of Sung Jin-woo and his rise as the Shadow Monarch will need to subscribe to Crunchyroll to access the series.

Watch 'Solo Leveling Season 2' Trailer:

'Solo Leveling Season 2' Streaming Date & Time

Solo Leveling: Arise From The Shadow will premiere on January 4, 2025, at 9:30 AM PST (12:30 PM EST). In India, the series streams at 11:00 PM IST on January 4. Internationally, the release times vary: in the UK, it will be available at 5:30 PM GMT on January 4, while in Australia, the premiere will take place at 4:30 AM AEDT on January 5. For viewers in the Philippines, the episode will stream at 1:30 AM PHT on January 5. Be sure to mark your calendars and tune in to Crunchyroll for the latest season!

'Solo Leveling Season 2' Cast

The cast of Solo Leveling Season 2 brings together a talented group of voice actors. Taito Ban returns as the iconic Sung Jin-Woo, while Hiroki Touchi voices Baek Yoon-Ho and Reina Ueda reprises her role as Cha Hae-In. Daisuke Hirawaka steps into the role of Choi Jong-In, and Genta Nakamura returns as Yoo Jinho. Makoto Furukawa lends his voice to Woo Jinchul, while Ginga Banjou provides the voices for both Go Gunhee and the narrator.

More Deets on 'Solo Leveling Season 2'

The second season of Solo Leveling will consist of 13 episodes, surpassing the 12 episodes of Season 1. On January 4, fans will be treated to two episodes which were previously featured in the film Solo Leveling: Reawakening. These episodes will showcase the intense battle between Jin-Woo and the ice-elves. Moving forward, a new episode will be released every Saturday, with the season concluding in March 2025.

