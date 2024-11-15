Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform in Hyderabad on November 15 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, but ahead of the concert, the Telangana government has issued several restrictions. According to reports, a notice was sent to both the singer and his concert organisers, outlining specific prohibitions. The government has banned songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence, following concerns raised after a similar performance in Delhi last month. 'Dil-Luminati India Tour': Diljit Dosanjh Wows Delhi Fans with Powerful Performance and Inspiring Message, Urges Fans to 'Dream as Big as Possible'.

Diljit Dosanjh Hyderabad Concert Restrictions

The notice further prohibits the use of children on stage, citing concerns over safety, and mandates restrictions on loud sounds and flashing lights to protect young audiences. These measures were put in place after a complaint highlighted the objectionable content in Diljit Dosanjh’s previous live show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, where tracks related to alcohol and drugs were performed. ‘Punjabi Aagaye Apne Desh’: Diljit Dosanjh Proudly Waves the Indian Flag During ‘Dil-Luminati Tour 2024’ Concert in Delhi (Watch Video).

Diljit Dosanjh in Hyderabad

As part of the restrictions, Diljit Dosanjh will not be allowed to sing popular tracks such as “5 Taara”, “Whiskey”, “Patiala Peg”, among others at his Hyderabad concert. The notice was issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled, and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy, to ensure the safety and well-being of the attendees.

