Ego Comeback Trailer: BTS' J-Hope is Here to Add Colour to Your Lives With Vibrant Visuals and  Lyrics High on Positivity (Watch Video)

J-Hope in Ego Trailer (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After giving a rocking performance at Grammys 2020 along with Lil Nas X, BTS are back to dropping trailers for their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. Ego. On Sunday, February 2, BTS have now dropped their second comeback trailer. The colourful new comeback trailer is sure to leave their fans screaming with joy given that it features the outro from their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. Titled as “Outro: Ego” the trailer puts has J-Hope as he reflects on his life. The trailer is high on energy but what's even more amazing is its visual imagery which is vibrant. We earlier saw Suga's trailer "Shadow" which seemed a little dark and dealt with fame and its effects which released on January 9. BTS Announce New Album Titled Map of the Soul: 7 to Release Next Month and Fans of the K-Pop Band Can't Wait for February to Come Soon!

Although this J-Hope number is quite different from that. It has the BTS member singing about the hardships he's taken and built an amazing future for himself. The trailer's vibe is high on positivity and will make you fall in love with it quite instantly. The BTS Army have already got it trending on No 1 on Twitter and are going crazy watching J-Hope's energy in this.

Check Out the Ego Trailer Here:

Fans are going gaga over the new video and a user commented on Twitter saying, "everything about this mv was stellar. everything." Another user wrote, "Hobi's singing, the visuals, the beat, the song everything is so perfect! Hobi killed it! I'm so proud of him!"BTS Drop 'Interlude: Shadow' Comeback Trailer and Suga Performing to Powerful Lyrics on Fame and Aspirations Leaves Netizens Impressed (Watch Video).

Considering February is finally here, BTS fans are thrilled given that the album's release date is now near. BTS’s fourth studio album Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on February 21, while the music video for the album’s lead single will drop a week later on February 28.