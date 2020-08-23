Gauahar Khan is celebrating her birthday today. The actress spent the special day with a probable special someone during the lockdown. The rumours are rife that the actress is dating Zaid Darbar. And well, Zaid posted a picture on Instagram where he's celebrating Gauahar's birthday with her. The lady also took to her Instagram page to share a pic and write alongside that this was her best birthday ever. She wrote, "my best birthday ever ! Thank u to every soul pouring love into my life today. (sic)" Gauahar Khan Birthday Special: Chicness Galore, Her Fashion Arsenal Is a Delightful Extension to Her Beautiful Personality!

While sharing the pic with Gauahar, Zaid wrote, "So I guess it's never too much blue with us! I wish I could type everything right here but I'd rather keep it small & express in front of you. You know what you mean to me G, happiest birthday Gau-ahar-jeous (sic)" Gauahar Khan Is Giving Off Those Perfect and Splendid Ethnic Vibes With This Stay-at-Home Style!

This won't be the first time Gauahar and Zaid have appeared on each others' Instagram. Just the other day, Gauahar made a post and in the caption, she hinted that she is making Zaid sweat just with her birthday plans.

Check Out Gauahar Khan's Instagram Post Here:

Check Out Zaid Darbar's Instagram Post Here:

Zaid and Gauahar are fantastic dancers. Recently, they did a dance routine together. The video of which was loved by the fans.

