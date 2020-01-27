Grammys 2020 Full Winners' List: Billie Eilish Wins Song Of The Year; Lizzo, Lil Nas X Bag Top Honours

Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish among top winners (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26 night. The Recording Academy awards are the most coveted honours of the music industry. This year's Grammys are going to be key for artists such as Lizzo who leads the nominations this year, with eight in total, including album and song of the year. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are close behind with six each. Apart from celebrating the best of the music industry, the Grammy Awards also happen to be the place where celebrities put their best fashion foot forward. Grammy 2020 Nominations Full List: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande among Others who Bagged a Position in Different Categories.

We already saw the likes of Priyanka Chopra and others spicing it up with style at the pre-Grammy event and we can't wait to see what's in store for us at the awards ceremony red carpet this year. It's also going to be an exciting event for performers given that BTS, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and more are set to perform. The first phase of the 2020 Grammy Awards has wrapped, with early awards going to Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Vampire Weekend, Tanya Tucker and more. Check out the winners' list here.

Record Of The Year

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"

Album of the Year

Billie Eilish - When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Song Of The Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Finneas

Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lil Nas X - “Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]”

Best Americana Album

Keb’ Mo’ - Oklahoma

Best American Roots Song

I’m With Her - “Call My Name”

Best American Roots Performance

Sara Bareilles - Saint Honesty

Best World Music Album

Angelique Kidjo - Celia

Best R&B Album

Anderson .Paak - Ventura

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton - “Say So [ft. JoJo]”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Lizzo - “Jerome”

Best R&B Performance

Anderson .Paak - “Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]”

Best Alternative Music Album

Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

Best Rock Album

Cage the Elephant - Social Cues

Best Rock Song

Gary Clark Jr. - “This Land”

Best Metal Performance

Tool - “7empest”

Best Rock Performance

Gary Clark Jr. - This Land

Best Musical Theater Album

Hadestown

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Jennifer Higdon, composer - Higdon: Harp Concerto

Best Classical Compendium

Nadia Shpachenko - The Poetry of Places

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Joyce Didonato - Songplay

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Nicola Benedetti - Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Attacca Quartet - Shaw: Orange

Best Choral Performance

Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir - Duruflé: Complete Choral Works

Best Opera Recording

Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus - Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox

Best Orchestral Performance

Los Angeles Philharmonic - Norman: Sustain

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Kronos Quartet - Riley: Sun Rings

Best Rap Song

21 Savage - “A Lot [ft. J. Cole]”

Best Rap Performance

Nipsey Hussle - “Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

DJ Khaled - "Higher" Featuring John Legend, Nipsey Hussle

Best Tropical Latin Album (Tie)

Marc Anthony - Opus Aymée Nuviola - A Journey Through Cuban Music

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Mariachi Los Camperos - De Ayer Para Siempre

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Rosalía - El Mal Querer

Best Latin Pop Album

Alejandro Sanz - #ELDISCO

Best Roots Gospel Album

Gloria Gaynor - Testimony

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

for KING & COUNTRY - Burn the Ships

Best Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin - Long Live Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton - “God Only Knows”

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin - “Love Theory”

Best Country Album

Tanya Tucker - While I’m Livin’

Best Country Song

Tanya Tucker - “Bring My Flowers Now”

Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson - “Ride Me Back Home”

Best Latin Jazz Album

Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band - Antidote

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Brian Lynch Big Band - The Omni-american Book Club

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau - Finding Gabriel

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Esperanza Spalding - 12 Little Spells

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Randy Brecker - “Sozinho”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest - “All Night Long”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Jacob Collier - “Moon River”

Best Instrumental Composition

John Williams - “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Rodrigo y Gabriela - Mettavolution

Best Dance/Electronic Album

The Chemical Brothers - No Geography

Best Dance Recording

The Chemical Brothers - “Got to Keep On”

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Michelle Obama - Becoming

Best Children’s Music Album

Jon Samson - Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype

Best Reggae Album

Koffee - Rapture

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Ranky Tanky - Good Time

Best Folk Album

Patty Griffin - Patty Griffin

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Gary Clark Jr. - This Land

Best Traditional Blues Album

Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men - Tall, Dark & Handsome

Best Bluegrass Album

Michael Cleveland - Tall Fiddler

Best New Age Album

Peter Kater - Wings

Best Music Film

Beyoncé - Homecoming

Best Music Video

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus - “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”

Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor - Lux

Best Remixed Recording

Madonna - “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Historical Album

Pete Seeger - Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection

Best Album Notes

Steve Greenberg - Stax ’68: A Memphis Story

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Various Artists - Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary

Best Recording Package

Chris Cornell - Chris Cornell

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Lady Gaga - “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Chernobyl

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Stay tuned as winner's among other major categories will be announced soon! Did your favourite musician take home the Recording Academy home tonight? Tell us in comments below.