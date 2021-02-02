British singer-actor and former One Direction band member Harry Styles thanked fans for their birthday wishes and for celebrating his special day. Harry, who turned 27 on February 1, tweeted his gratitude on Tuesday. Meet Indian Harry Styles! The Moment When Aparshakti Khurana Tried To Look All Cool In Frill

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes, and all the special things you've been doing to celebrate it. Feeling very lucky today, and all the days. Love love love, H," Harry wrote. Harry Styles Birthday: These 11 Pictures Of The Pop Star Prove He Is A True Fashion Icon!

Check Out Harry Styles's Tweet Below:

Thank you for all the birthday wishes, and all the special things you’ve been doing to celebrate it. Feeling very lucky today, and all the days. Love love love, H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 2, 2021

Harry Styles is currently said to be dating actress-filmmaker Olivia Wilde. The two met on the sets of her upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling".

