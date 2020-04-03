After Game Of Thrones Coffee Cup Gaffe, Fans Spot a Modern Hydro Flask and Water Bottle in Timothee Chalamet's Scene from Little Women 

Little Women Goof-up (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Remember when makers of Game Of Thrones forgot a Starbucks coffee cup in one of the scenes? Well, yet another period-piece did almost a similar mistake. This time it's Greta Gerwig's Little Women. The film based on Louisa May Alcott's novel by the same name is set in 1863 and while Gerwig and her production designers did receive a lot of praises for their work, especially the recreation of that era, looks like they had a minor slip-up. Netizens found a modern-day flask in the background of a scene with Timothee Chalamet. Game of Thrones 8 Episode 4: Daenerys Targaryen Gets Starbucks in Winterfell; Internet Is in Splits Over GoT Goof Up.

A Twitter user pointed out this goof-up as he shared screengrabs of the scene which shows Chalamet’s character in focus whereas a black flask is seen in the background. Sharing the pictures, the user wrote, “lmao they accidentally left a hydro flask in the background of little women.” Another Twitter user wrote, "Laurie, played by Timothée Chalamet, was ahead of his time in 'Little Women' (2019). During the 1860s, he already owned a Hydro Flask and water bottle."

Check Out the Tweets Here:

PLEASE THE HYDROFLASK AND WATER BOTTLE I CANNOT pic.twitter.com/KxwFOSAfOL — ً (@DUNENATION) March 28, 2020

Here's Another Tweet on Little Women's Goof-Up:

Laurie, played by Timothée Chalamet, was ahead of his time in 'Little Women' (2019). During the 1860s, he already owned a Hydro Flask and water bottle 💦 (via @DUNENATION) pic.twitter.com/DjfoGoW44k — Film Facts 🎬 (@factsonfiIm) March 28, 2020

While the Game Of Thrones 'coffee-cup' goof-up had become a big deal and we later even saw the show's stars Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke poking fun at each other as they played a blame game for who left it in the scene, it will be interesting to see how Gerwig responds to the Little Women gaffe. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6: After Starbucks Coffee Cup Goof Up, a Plastic Bottle Makes an Appearance in Westeros.

Little Women was a box office success and also won six nominations at the Academy Awards 2020. The film starred Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Eliza Scanlen and Meryl Streep in lead roles.