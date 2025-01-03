Happy Birthday to the supremely talented and winsome Florence Pugh, who seems destined to win an Oscar soon! Born on January 3, 1996, in Oxford, England, the British actress is regarded as one of the finest talents of her generation. Known for her versatility and exceptional range, Pugh has consistently impressed critics and audiences alike - an incredible feat for someone not yet 30. From stealing scenes in Marvel films to delivering gripping performances in indie dramas, Florence Pugh is a true tour de force. ‘Thunderbolts’: Did Teaser Trailer Finally Answer Who Bought Tony Stark’s Avengers Tower? Here’s What We Know!

Florence Pugh made her acting debut in the 2014 British film Falling Down, starring opposite Game of Thrones breakout star Maisie Williams. While her performance in the film garnered attention, her true breakthrough came with the 2016 indie drama Lady Macbeth. In this critically acclaimed role, Pugh played a woman trapped in a loveless marriage, whose illicit affair with a workman spirals into dark and murderous territory. Her evocative and fearless performance established her as a rising star.

From there, Pugh continued to shine, delivering standout performances in films such as Outlaw King, Fighting with My Family (where she portrayed WWE star Paige), Midsommar, Little Women, Don’t Worry Darling, Oppenheimer, and most recently, We Live in Time. She’s equally at home in big-budget blockbusters, with roles in Black Widow, Dune: Part Two, and the upcoming Thunderbolts.

On Florence Pugh’s 29th birthday, we celebrate her career by spotlighting five of her highest-rated films on IMDb - live-action and animated - ranked by score (in descending order) and where you can stream them online.

5. The Boy and the Heron (IMDb Rating: 7.4)

A Still From The Boy and the Heron

Where to Watch Online: Max (USA), Netflix (India)

Florence Pugh lent her voice to the English-language version of Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning Studio Ghibli film. She played the role of the maid who transforms into a formidable fighter in the magical otherworld.

4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (IMDb Rating: 7.8)

A Still From Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Where to Watch Online: Prime Video (USA), JioCinema (India)

Widely regarded as one of the best spin-offs ever made—and arguably the finest Shrek film without the titular ogre—Puss in Boots: The Last Wish earned critical acclaim for its stunning animation, nuanced storytelling, and stellar voice cast. Pugh voices Goldilocks, an anti-hero leading her Three Bears family in a quest for the same treasure sought by the titular feline protagonist.

3. Little Women (IMDb Rating: 7.8)

Florence Pugh in Little Women

Where to Watch Online: Apple TV (USA - Rent/Buy), Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, and Zee5 (India)

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel features a star-studded cast, including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, and Meryl Streep. Pugh portrays Amy March, a role initially met with scepticism due to her age compared to the character’s youthful portrayal. However, her delightful performance silenced critics and earned her widespread acclaim. Florence Pugh Birthday Special: From Midsommar to Little Women, 5 Best Performances of the Star That Showcases Her Impeccable Talent.

2. Oppenheimer (IMDb Rating: 8.3)

Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer

Where to Watch Online: Prime Video (USA), JioCinema and Zee5 (India)

Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus dominated the 96th Academy Awards, winning Best Picture, Best Director (Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr). Pugh portrayed Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist and Communist who was Oppenheimer’s tragic lover. Her bold, nude scenes garnered significant attention, particularly as Nolan’s films rarely include such sequences, but Pugh approached the role with characteristic fearlessness.

1. Dune: Part Two (IMDb Rating: 8.5)

Florence Pugh in Dune: Part Two

Where to Watch Online: Max (USA), JioCinema (India)

In Denis Villeneuve’s Dune sequel, Pugh debuted as Princess Irulan, a pivotal character who weds Paul Atreides in a politically strategic marriage, though love is absent. While her screentime in Part Two was limited, audiences can expect a more prominent role in the upcoming Dune: Part Three.

